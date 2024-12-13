No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Monthly Frequency of Rockets and Drones Launched from Lebanon

folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

In recent months, the frequency of rockets and drones launched from Lebanon has shown a significant increase. January recorded 334 incidents, which rose to 1,307 in August. The pattern highlights a gradual escalation in operations, with notable spikes in May and July.

Monthly Frequency of Rockets and Drones Launched from Lebanon

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

