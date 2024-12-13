- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Monthly Frequency of Rockets and Drones Launched from Lebanon
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
In recent months, the frequency of rockets and drones launched from Lebanon has shown a significant increase. January recorded 334 incidents, which rose to 1,307 in August. The pattern highlights a gradual escalation in operations, with notable spikes in May and July.
Comments
- Related News