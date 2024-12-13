- Home
This Is How Hezbollah Tried to Beat the Iron Dome
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News
This infographic highlights Hezbollah's strategic efforts to overcome the Iron Dome during Operation Arbaeen Day, one of their most significant military operations since the 2006 Lebanon War. It details key figures, targets and objectives of the operation.
Comments
