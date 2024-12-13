No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

IRG Commander Tells of the Maritime War with “Israel”

folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami has unveiled the details of the maritime war between Iran and the “Israeli” entity .

“The Zionist entity hit 14 of our ships in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. We also hit 12 of their ships,” Salami said on Sunday in a meeting with the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“The Zionists called for an end to the attacks after their 5th ship was hit,” the IRG chief added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami referred to the time when the country was facing a severe crisis following the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the imposition of unilateral sanctions, and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that the IRG managed to secure the shipping lines and contributed to neutralizing sanctions and production of Covid-19 vaccines.

“Today, the safest shipping lines belong to the ships on which the Iranian flag is raised,” he stressed.

Israel Iran IRG

Comments

