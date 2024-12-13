- Home
“Israel’s” Genocide Continues: Dozens Martyred As “Israel” Attacks New School
By Staff, Agencies
“Israel” has bombed another school housing displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, martyring several civilians.
“Israeli” forces attacked the Halimah al-Saadiyah school in Jabalia in the north of the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, martyring at least eight Palestinians sheltering in tents there.
The Wafa news agency reported that eight people were martyred and 15 injured in the attack.
A separate “Israeli” bombing also murdered five people in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
At least 33 Palestinians were martyred in “Israeli” air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Friday, according to medical sources.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA] has said that the “Israeli” military has targeted 69 percent of school buildings used as shelters for displaced people in the Gaza Strip.
The agency went on to say that “69% of school buildings where displaced families were seeking shelter have been directly hit or damaged,” according to the Global Education Cluster, which serves as a joint coordination mechanism among organizations engaged in humanitarian responses within the education sector during instances of internal displacement.
“This blatant disregard of humanitarian law must stop. We need a ceasefire now,” it added.
