Killed by US Bullets: American Activist Murdered by “Israeli” Forces in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces have shot dead an American activist of Turkish descent during a peaceful weekly anti-settlement march in the West Bank.

The 26-year-old Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was shot in the head in the town of Beita, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Wafa news agency, Eygi was in the West Bank volunteering with the International Solidarity Movement [ISM], which works to support and protect Palestinian farmers from “Israeli” military and settler attacks.

Eygi is the third ISM volunteer killed by “Israeli” forces in Palestine, along with dozens of other foreign activists.

The most famous case is Rachel Corrie, who was crushed under the tracks of an Israeli tank in Gaza’s Rafah region in 2003.

Hamas has condemned the murder, describing it as an example of constant attacks on foreign activists in Palestinian lands.

“These crimes continue in the West Bank with systematic and continuous attacks on solidarity activists by the occupation army and its settler gangs, as happens in all peaceful solidarity events and marches in the villages and towns of the West Bank threatened by settlement and Judaization projects,” the movement said in a statement.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the “Israeli” murder of Rachel Corrie, an American pro-Palestine activist, in the Gaza Strip.

The statement said the entity seeks to terrorize and suppress every voice calling for the freedom of the Palestinian people or standing in solidarity with them in light of criminal settlement and Judaization projects and the genocide in Gaza.

Hamas called on the international community and the United Nations to act immediately to rein in the occupation entity and hold it accountable for its fascist behavior in violation of international laws.

The Hamas statement also slammed the widespread American military support for “Israel”, saying the bullets that killed the American activist were received from the US.

“We also call on the US administration to review its biased policy and support for the crimes and massacres of the occupation against our Palestinian people, which today led to the killing of an American citizen by the bullets of its criminal army.”

Turkey has also issued a statement condemning the murder of the young girl.

The statement said that it had learned "with great sorrow that our citizen named Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed by ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the city of Nablus".