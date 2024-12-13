- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, September 6, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m. “Maayan Baruch" Site with an offensive drone, scoring accurate hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:25 p.m. the Zebdine Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters at 12:15 p.m. buildings used by the “Israeli” troops at the “Metula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:25 p.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 p.m. the espionage devices at Al-Metula Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes and the assassination in Kafra, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched on Friday, September 6, 2024 an aerial operation with squadrons of offensive drones on enemy positions in the vicinity of "Abirim" Settlement, scoring direct and accurate hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:55 p.m. a building used by enemy soldiers at Al-Manara Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
{And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.}
