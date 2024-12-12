Group Seeks Drop of Unjust Charges Against Pro-Gaza Protesters

By Staff, Agencies

A group of protesters from the City University of New York (CUNY) Gaza Solidarity Encampment is demanding that the "unjust" heavy charges against eight of their members be dropped.

The CUNY 28 protesters, who pleaded not guilty to various charges, made a statement at a press conference outside Manhattan criminal court.

The protesters were among those arrested during a raid by New York Police Department on the CUNY Gaza solidarity encampment on April 30.

The CUNY 28 responded to the Palestinian resistance's call for an internal escalation, stating that they are resisting with Gaza.

The CUNY raid on protesters was criticized as a brutalization of 'public safety', with the IOF describing those who act as pigs as enemies.

CUNY for Palestine reported that charges for most arrested individuals have been dropped, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, CUNY, and the NYPD continued to pursue the heaviest charges for eight of the 28 individuals.

The eight are accused of allegedly causing millions of dollars worth of damages.

CUNY 28 is fighting charges against the state's authority and an unjust system that criminalizes property damage during protests, arguing it is hypocritical to criminalize resistance and sign contracts for community destruction, referring to Gaza.

The statement slammed CUNY administrations for remaining silent on "Israel’s" ongoing genocidal war on Gaza and “actively repressing and condemning” any support for the Palestinians.

The group stressed, “We will not be intimidated into silence by the state.”

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network has voiced its “full” solidarity with the CUNY 28, urging the authorities to drop the charges.

Pro-Palestine demonstrations began at Columbia University in New York City on April 17 and spread across US campuses in a unique student movement of this century.