“Israeli” Analysis: Hezbollah’s SG Sets Agenda for ‘Residents’ of the North

By Al-Ahed News

A correspondent for “Israel’s” Channel 12 website, Almog Boker, recently wrote about the escalating conflict along the border with Lebanon.

In an article titled “The policy of containment has moved from the Gaza envelope to the north,” Boker explained that “after the attack against Hezbollah in the north, they told us that there was no connection between [Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed] Hassan Nasrallah’s intention to fire rockets at the center and the decision to carry out a broad attack against Hezbollah. But the ‘Israeli’ security establishment explained to us that most of these rockets were directed at settlements in the north.”

“Until then, it seemed out of place because Hezbollah’s rocket fire had not yet begun after the ‘preventive’ attack [according to the ‘Israeli’ claim on August 25, 2024]. 2,400 rockets have been fired from Lebanon since the beginning of the war, and we have never seen such a ‘preventive’ attack before,” Boker added.

“Not only that, but it is also enough to look at what happened the day before yesterday. At 11:40, instructions were given to the settlers in Upper Galilee and in 'Kiryat Shmona' to stay close to fortified areas due to suspected gunfire from Lebanon. At 11:50, ten minutes later, sirens went off in 'Kiryat Shmona' and the surrounding area. Dozens of rockets were fired at the northern settlements.”

“If we knew that an attack would happen, why not launch a ‘preventive’ attack or make them pay the price in advance? Why don't we attack them before Hezbollah attacks us? The explanation is simple: the calculation of 'Kiryat Shmona' is completely different from the calculation of 'Gush Dan' [in the heart of ‘Israel’].”

“This policy is well known to the residents of the 'envelope'. For 20 years we have lived with one account for the Gaza 'envelope' and another for 'Tel Aviv'. This policy is what ultimately led to October 7, 2023. This policy, if it is not changed, could also lead to a disaster in the north,” Boker said.

“For years, it was [Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief Yahya] Sinwar who set the agenda for the residents of the south, and now [Sayyed] Nasrallah is setting the agenda for the residents of the north. But don't worry, in the end, he will also reach 'Gush Dan'. Only then will the residents of the north apparently get the protection they deserve,” he concluded.