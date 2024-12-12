“Israel” Is Falling Apart, It Is Only A Matter of Time

By Nour Rida

Lebanon – As the Zionist entity awaits the Iranian revenge for the assassination of the Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh who was killed on Iranian territory, a wave of high-ranking resignations rocks the “Israeli” army amid the ongoing Gaza and Lebanon wars.

This takes place while 82% of its soldiers are treated for mental health issues, as reported by the “Israeli” occupation forces army. Meanwhile, “Israeli” settlers have taken to the streets to protest the ongoing war and demand freeing the hostages. All this and a lot more on the internal fragmentation of the illegal “Israeli” entity is no secret. These storied have filled media outlets and made news headlines during the past few months.

Nearly half a million illegal settlers have left the occupied lands since the beginning of the brutal war on Gaza. Political turmoil persists inside the Zionist entity while the internal division among the far-right coalition intensifies. For the first time in history, settlers have been displaced for months now, and are hopeless about returning to their settlements in the North. Also, “Israel’s” Iron Dome continuously fails to intercept missiles coming from Lebanon’s resistance forces as dozens of rockets hit deep inside the occupied lands.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Hezbollah proved that its deterrence power in face of “Israel” has become stronger since the beginning of the war in October. Recently and in a first, Hezbollah targeted the 8200 Intelligence Battalion of the Galilee Division at the “Mattat” barracks with rocket-propelled weapons and confirmed direct hits were achieved.

The resistance group has not revealed its ultimate potential, yet Zionist analysts say they have been badly defeated and are worried about Hezbollah unleashing all its power.

The Arbaeen Day Operation: A Humiliating Defeat

On July 30, an “Israeli” airstrike on a residential apartment in the Haret Hreik district of Dahiyeh targeted Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shokor amid heightened regional tensions.

A state of alert and worry prevailed across “Israel” for a month before the Hezbollah revenge. On 29 August, media reports confirmed that at least six Resistance drones succeeded in penetrating the “Israeli” air defenses, adding that it has been undeniably confirmed that the drones hit their targets inside the Glilot base with high accuracy. Hezbollah dubbed the operation “Arbaeen Day”.

As expressed by a senior Unit 8200 officer, “a part of 8200 deals with operational activity beyond the borders.”

This explains Hezbollah’s choice of the 8200 unit as a target in avenge for the killing of Hajj Mohsen.

Unit 8200 is a key “Israeli” Military Intelligence Directorate [Aman] branch, specializes in covert operations, code-breaking, counterintelligence, and cyber warfare. Unit 8200’s function is comparable to the US American NSA.

Unit 8200 has different divisions and units, and the first of these is Unit Hatzav, the open-source intelligence [OSINT] unit within Unit 8200. According to a recent report, it is responsible for obtaining military intelligence and counterintelligence from monitoring various world media ranging from television to radio, newspapers, the internet and, more recently, social media.

The report explained that an example of its products are a daily summary and translations of articles from the Arab press, which are published and distributed to intelligence desks and decision-makers.

However, it failed to warn “Israel” of the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, just like it failed to anticipate what will be the Hezbollah response to the assassination of Shokor.

Following the Hezbollah successful operations, the chief of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] Unit 8200 and architect of their military's Artificial Intelligence [AI], Brigadier General Yossi Sariel, is expected to resign in the upcoming weeks, according to a report by the “Israeli” news website “Walla”.

If this proves anything, it is the intelligence unit’s failure, and “Israel’s” inability to defend itself with ongoing mobilization of the US, Britain and other western countries every time there is a serious escalation.

The only thing the Zionist entity seems good at, other than killing innocent civilians, is its PSYOPs through which it aims at manipulating the perceptions of the public opinion and the Lebanese to create an illusion that it is winning.

“Israeli” officials are also admitting to the fact that the Zionist entity has been humiliated and defeated.

“Israeli” Brigadier General [Res.] Guy Hazut, was cited by the “Israeli” news website “Yedioth Ahronoth” as saying "Israel" has lost its deterrence and has become "the beaten and humiliated kid among the children in the Middle East.”

Iran will retaliate in the right time

It remains unclear how will Iran respond to the assassination of Haniyeh, however, Iran has issued a clear threat directed at “Israel” to use force. Several Western leaders have been contacting Iran’s leadership to urge restraint. However, the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said such demands lack ‘political logic and are in contradiction with principles of international law’.

The Iranian Armed Forces’ Deputy Chief of Staff for Coordination, Brigadier General Ali Abdollahi said on Thursday that the “Israeli” entity should not doubt the Islamic Republic’s resolve to retaliate over the entity’s assassination of senior Palestinian resistance leader, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

“The Zionist entity should not dream that Iran would not respond to this atrocity...because the Islamic Republic has [already] proven its will to deploy all its capacities towards responding to enemies’ violation of its soil and waters,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Western-backed media has been disseminating a report to degrade Iran’s missile program and its capability to strike the Zionist entity. Such western media babbling is not news.

For now, the Zionist entity will have to wait and get its punishment from Iran, whenever the latter sees appropriate and until then, they have to keep hiding in their shelters.

The real news is that the Gaza war may turn out to be the beginning of the end, but not for Palestine. There is no doubt that the Zionist entity is collapsing; it is only a matter of time.