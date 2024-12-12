No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Iran: Redrawing of Boundaries A Red Line for Iran

folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has described any threats to the territorial integrity of neighboring countries or redrawing of boundaries as a red line for the Islamic Republic.

In a post published on the social media platform X on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat emphasized that regional stability plays a very significant role in his country’s national security.

“Regional peace, security and stability is not merely a preference, but a pillar of our national security," he wrote in the post.

Araghchi further added that “Any threat from North, South, East, or West to the territorial integrity of our neighbors or redrawing of boundaries is totally unacceptable and a red line for Iran.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's recent remarks expressing support for Azerbaijan's demand to get unimpeded access to its Nakhchivan exclave by opening the Zangezur transport corridor through Armenia have drawn criticism in Iran.

Moscow and Baku want Russia to monitor and control the corridor, but Yerevan and Tehran are opposed to such a scheme.

In a Monday “meeting” with Russia's ambassador to Tehran, the director-general of the Foreign Ministry's Eurasia Department expressed Iran's opposition to "any geopolitical changes in the Caucasus".

The Iranian official told Russia's envoy that “respecting national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and mutual interests of countries is the guarantor of lasting peace and a foundation for regional cooperation in the Caucasus,” according to the Foreign Ministry's readout of the talks.

