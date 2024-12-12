- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, September 5, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance
- and in response to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated a coordinated operation with a squadron of offensive drones and Katyusha missiles on the "Ramot Naftali" [Al-Nabi Yusha] barracks, hitting their targets accurately.
- and in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the headquarters of Al-Sahl Battalion in the "Beit Hillel" barracks, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially the attack and assassination in the town of Kafra, the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the new headquarters of the Western Brigade 300 south of the "Ya'ara" Barracks, targeting the places where its officers and soldiers are settled and positioned, and scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance targeted at 4:15 p.m. a gathering of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in Al-Tayhat Hill with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance targeted at 4:30 p.m. Al-Malikiyya Site with artillery weapons.
- the Islamic Resistance targeted at 6:00 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance targeted at 6:30 p.m. the espionage devices at the Birket Risha Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance targeted at 6:35 p.m. the "Hanita" Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
{And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.}
Comments
- Related News