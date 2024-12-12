Sayyed Al-Houthi: Some Arabs Sitting Idly by Amid ‘Israeli’ Atrocities, Qur’an Desecration

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi confirmed that the resistance movement has taken a swipe at certain Arab regimes over sitting idly by whilst the occupying “Israeli” entity presses ahead with its brutalities against the oppressed Palestinian nations and desecrates the holy Muslim book of Qur’an in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Arab countries are simply watching the Zionist regime's crimes against Palestinians, arson attacks on mosques and desecration of copies of Holy Qur’an without taking a clear stance in this regard,” Sayyed al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Thursday afternoon.

He underlined the significance of the spirit of jihad [endeavor for the sake of God] for the entire Muslim world, warning that Muslims will lose their dignity and independence if they overlook such an important issue.

“Some Arab countries and regimes try to appease the Zionist enemy and offer it concessions in return for their protection. No matter how beneficial these Arab regimes might be for the enemy, they will be discarded once they are no longer required.

Sayyed Al-Houthi underlined that “The concept of Jihad must be revived, and the most practical way to eliminate the Zionist enemy lies in this notion. The downfall of the enemy is certain and inevitable, and any other calculations in this regard is doomed to failure.”

The Ansarullah chief went on to hail Gaza-based Palestinian resistance fighters for fighting off “Israeli” military forces with unsophisticated weapons, saying, “Even the big armies of some Arab countries could not withstand the attacks of the United States and the Zionist regime to the extent that Palestinian fighters have so far resisted in the Gaza Strip.”

Resistance groups in Palestine and across the region continue their operations against the Tel Aviv regime and its Western backers.

He emphasized that Gazans are enduring brutal “Israeli” offensives and a genocidal war, which have stirred human consciences in non-Muslim countries.

“All Muslims have a moral and religious responsibility in the face of the Zionist entity’s attacks against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. The collusion of some Arab regimes with the Zionist enemy, and their surrender to the Tel Aviv entity have become known to anyone. This is fairly humiliating,” Al-Houthi stated.

The Ansarullah leader also lamented that many nations and governments in the Muslim world have almost lost the spirit of jihad, warning that such indolence prevents them from fulfilling their Islamic duties and entails terrible dangers.

He also warned that hypocrites are trying to discourage Muslims from engaging in jihad.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarullah chief pointed to Yemeni maritime operations against “Israeli”-affiliated merchant vessels in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, stressing that enemies have acknowledged their failure to stop such retaliatory measures in the Red Sea and beyond.

“We continue our activities. We have already obtained favorable results concerning marine operations. We will surprise enemies on land, just as we did at sea, with new and sophisticated technologies,” he said.