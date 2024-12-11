- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Father Says Girl who was Killed by ’Israeli’ Sniper was Only Looking Out of Window
By Staff, Agencies
A 16-year-old Palestinian girl was killed by an "Israeli" sniper in Jenin, highlighting a concerning trend of "Israeli" snipers targeting civilians in the occupied West Bank.
The father of Lujain Osama Musleh revealed that "Israeli" forces had encircled his neighboring house when his daughter was tragically shot in the forehead.
“She didn’t go to the roof, she didn’t hurl a stone, and she wasn’t carrying a weapon,” Osama Musleh said, adding that “she was only 16 years old and the only thing she did was look from the window and the soldier saw her and shot her. One bullet that targeted her forehead.”
Lujain was shot on Tuesday in the town of Kafr Dan in Jenin, and medical access to her was denied for over half an hour, leaving her to bleed to death, according to the Palestine Red Crescent.
"Israeli" snipers also killed Mohammad Kanaan in the Tulkarm refugee camp, while his father was struck in the waist while they were going to a mosque together.
Local residents report that "Israeli" snipers are positioned throughout the area, indiscriminately targeting Palestinian civilians and increasingly targeting children.
Medical workers at a hospital near the besieged city of Jenin told Al Jazeera that they are keeping the emergency room windows closed to safeguard the facility against potential sniper fire targeting it.
Comments
- Related News