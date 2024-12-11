- Home
Scholar: Western Support for ’Israel’ Has Fueled Resistance
By Staff, Agencies
Scholar Amal Saad, a Lebanese lecturer in politics at Cardiff University suggested that Western governments' unreserved support for the "Israeli" entity's atrocities against Palestinians has actually bolstered regional resistance against the occupying entity.
She who specializes in the affairs of the regional Axis of Resistance, made the remarks in a series of posts on the X social medial platform on Wednesday.
“Far from protecting "Israel" or ensuring its longevity, their (the Western governments’) unqualified support has instead ushered in a new, formidable resistance paradigm across the Middle East,” she noted.
She remarked that Western-backed "Israeli" aggression has accelerated the growth of the Resistance Axis, strengthening its bonds, enhancing its military capabilities, and expanding its regional influence.
"Western states have provided unbridled political, military, and intelligence support to the entity's ongoing war on Gaza and deadly attacks across the occupied West Bank," she further stated.
She aslo noted that Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, along with other resistance groups in the West Bank, are addressing the aggression against Gaza and the occupied territory decisively.
Resistance groups from Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen have been conducting numerous operations against the occupied Palestinian territories, supporting the war-hit Gazans and West Bank Palestinians.
The Western-backed "Israeli" aggression has, therefore, rather helped “alter the regional balance of power and unintentionally jeopardize "Israel's" long-term viability as a settler-colonial entity,” Saad concluded.
