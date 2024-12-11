Family of British Aid Worker Killed by ’Israel’ Calls for Independent Inquiry

By Staff, Agencies

The family of a British aid worker killed in an "Israeli" strike in Gaza has called for an independent investigation into his death's circumstances.

In a statement released on Wednesday, James Kirby's family called for a "proper, independent inquiry into this attack on innocent aid workers."

Describing his death as a diabolical tragedy and a murder, the family said they were “still struggling to find answers and accountability for what happened.”

The family stated that no UK government communication or evidence of a credible independent investigation has been received since the aid workers' deaths.

The family argued that the incident is not just about their situation but also about the treatment of British citizens and their families.

James Kirby was among seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK), including Britons John Chapman and James Henderson, who were killed when an "Israeli" airstrike targeted their clearly marked vehicle on April 11.

In addition to the three Britons, Australian national Lalzawmi Frankcom, Polish national Damian Sobol, Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutahas and US-Canadian citizen Jacob Flickinger were killed in the deadly strike.

Everyone in the convoy was killed after three missiles were fired in three locations over five minutes.

Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that the occupation forces had killed the humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip, saying, “It happens in wartime.”

Poland’s deputy foreign minister, Andrzej Szejna, has demanded a criminal inquiry.

WCK has also called for an independent investigation. “The "Israeli" military cannot credibly investigate its own failure in Gaza.”

Last month, the United Nations revealed a distressing rise in the number of aid worker fatalities in conflict zones, largely linked to the ongoing "Israeli" campaign of genocide in Gaza.