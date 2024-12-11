- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Russia’s Putin Backs Kamala Harris in US Election
By Staff, Agencies
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday, while speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Moscow will support US Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election in November.
Putin told the audience that he admired the Democratic Party candidate’s “infectious laugh” and that he respected current President Joe Biden’s choice to endorse her as his successor.
However, the Russian president noted that Biden had told his supporters to support Kamala Harris in the race, and so Moscow would do the same and root for the vice president in November.
He also suggested that Harris’ positive disposition could mean that she would refrain from imposing as many sanctions on Russia as former US President Donald Trump, who Putin said had introduced more restrictions on Moscow than any other president in American history, at the time.
“In the end, the choice is up to the American people and we will treat their eventual decision with respect,” he said.
Comments
- Related News