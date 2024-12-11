No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Russia’s Putin Backs Kamala Harris in US Election

Russia’s Putin Backs Kamala Harris in US Election
folder_openRussia access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday, while speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Moscow will support US Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election in November.

Putin told the audience that he admired the Democratic Party candidate’s “infectious laugh” and that he respected current President Joe Biden’s choice to endorse her as his successor.

However, the Russian president noted that Biden had told his supporters to support Kamala Harris in the race, and so Moscow would do the same and root for the vice president in November.

He also suggested that Harris’ positive disposition could mean that she would refrain from imposing as many sanctions on Russia as former US President Donald Trump, who Putin said had introduced more restrictions on Moscow than any other president in American history, at the time.

“In the end, the choice is up to the American people and we will treat their eventual decision with respect,” he said.

Russia UnitedStates VladimirPutin USPresidentialElections

Comments

  1. Related News
Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlets Over “Interference”

Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlets Over “Interference”

2 months ago
Russia’s Putin Issues New Warning to NATO

Russia’s Putin Issues New Warning to NATO

2 months ago
Putin: US Trying to Maintain Dominance ‘At Any Cost’

Putin: US Trying to Maintain Dominance ‘At Any Cost’

3 months ago
Russia Conducts Largest Naval Exercises in Decades

Russia Conducts Largest Naval Exercises in Decades

3 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 11-12-2024 Hour: 07:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Lebanese Ministry of Public Health: One Martyr in “Israeli” Strike on Beit Lif
Lebanese Ministry of Public Health: Three Martyrs in “Israeli” Air Raid on Bint Jbeil