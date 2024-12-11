Humanitarian Groups Urge Canada to Halt All Arms To “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Despite a parliamentary vote to stop future military sales to “Israel”, previously approved arms exports from Canada to “Israel” have continued

Canadian civil society organizations have signed a letter urging the Canadian government to stop all arms transfers to “Israel”.

Addressed to Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, the letter warns of Canada's complicity in a "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza and calls upon the government to respect its obligations under the UN's Arms Trade Treaty [ATT], which Canada acceded to five years ago.

“As organizations committed to upholding human rights, the protection of civilians, peace, and justice, we urge the Government of Canada to take immediate action to cease all exports of arms and arms components to “Israel”, as well as any and all transfers for which “Israel” will be the end user,” the letter reads.

Of the 19 signatories to the letter, including Amnesty International Canada, Independent Jewish Voices Canada, Care Canada and Doctors of the World Canada, several of the groups have a presence in Gaza.

The letter specifies these groups see "the grave consequences of the transfer of weapons to conflict parties" every day.

Under ATT, Canada is prohibited from exporting weapons if they are used to commit serious crimes under international law, including disproportionate and indiscriminate attacks. Canada's arms sales to “Israel” are incompatible with its obligations under ATT, the group argues.

In March this year, the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced it would halt future arms sales to “Israel”, following a non-binding vote in the House of Commons.

“It is a real thing”, Joly commented on the decision. However, previously approved arms transfers do not fall under the Canadian government's decision to stop the transfers.

While the letter concedes that the move was “a step in the right direction”, the signatories note that the proposed permits for arms transfers to “Israel” have not been denied but instead “left in limbo for future authorization, and, most disturbingly, previously approved arms transfers have continued unabated”.

The letter specifically mentions an export deal approved on 14 August by the US, which stipulates that the Quebec-based company, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc., will be the principal contractor in the likely sale of $61m in high explosive mortar cartridges and related equipment to “Israel”.

“This announcement directly contradicts the claims made by the Canadian government that the only outstanding military exports to “Israel” are for “non-lethal” military equipment”, the letter reads.

Furthermore, until the end of 2025, transfers of Canadian military goods to “Israel” have been approved despite the vote in the House of Commons.

The criticism expressed by Canada's civil society organizations echoes similar trends by countries who have continued selling arms to “Israel” despite pledges and parliamentary votes to cease all exports.