Is the ’Histadrut’ the Backbone of ’Israel’s’ Economic Power?
By Al-Ahed News
On Monday, September 2, a strike action in "Israel," led by the powerful trade union “Histadrut”, sought to escalate pressure on the government to secure the release of captives held in Gaza. The strike saw varying levels of participation.
Below is an infographic that outlines the power and significance of this "Israeli" economic force.
