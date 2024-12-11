No Script

Is the ’Histadrut’ the Backbone of ’Israel’s’ Economic Power?

Is the 'Histadrut' the Backbone of 'Israel's' Economic Power?
By Al-Ahed News

On Monday, September 2, a strike action in "Israel," led by the powerful trade union “Histadrut”, sought to escalate pressure on the government to secure the release of captives held in Gaza. The strike saw varying levels of participation.

Below is an infographic that outlines the power and significance of this "Israeli" economic force.

Is the ’Histadrut’ the Backbone of ’Israel’s’ Economic Power?

 

Israel Palestine TelAvivRegime Histadrut

