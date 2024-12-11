Captives To Bibi’s Gov’t: You Failed Us

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Resistance Hamas movement released a video showing the final statements of captives Carmel Gat and Alexander Lobanov on their Telegram on Wednesday night.

Gat and Lobanov were two of the six captives who passed away last week, shortly before their bodies were found by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF].

Similarly, to the videos of Ori Danino and Eden Yerushalmi, released by Hamas over the last few days, the two captives began by introducing themselves and mentioning the harsh conditions due to the bombing by “Israel”. The six captives survived nearly eleven months in captivity, before passing away last week.

Lobanov, 32, who appeared to be reading the statement, said that he was “transferred ten times to save his life.”

He addressed "Netanyahu and ‘Israeli’ Government: you failed and neglected us on October 7, and now you continue to fail in every attempt to release us alive."

Lobanov also referred to the Shalit deal more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners were released, alluding to Hamas's demands for “Israel” to release Palestinian prisoners as part of a captives’ deal.

Lobanov said that he "left behind a pregnant wife, a two-year-old son, and sick parents," and asked his family to stay strong.

Carmel Gat, 29, stated that she “didn't know her family's fate since being in captivity,” and asked the government to “please stop this negligence and stop this bombing and take us back to our homes.”

Similar to previous videos, both captives called on “Israelis” to protest and demonstrate in the streets. “Do not let anyone close the door to negotiations,” Gat added.