Battle of the Mighty

 

Gantz Gains Momentum, 53% of “Israelis” Support Withdrawal from “Philadelphi” Axis

folder_openZionist Entity access_time3 months ago
By Staff

The results of a poll survey published by the “Israeli” Kan channel revealed that 53% of “Israeli” settlers support withdrawal from the “Philadelphi” Axis as part of captives’ deal, while the percentage of “Israeli” opposing the move represented 29%.

The results showed that if the elections were held today, the “State Camp" party headed by Benny Gantz would have earned 23 seats in the Knesset.

Conversely, Bibi Netanyahu’s Likud has lost two seats, dropping to second place with 22.

The seat results of the remaining parties were as follows:

“YIsrael Beiteinu” headed by Avigdor Lieberman and “Yesh Atid” headed by Yair Lapid received 14 seats each.

“Shas” received 10 seats.

“Otzma Yehudit” headed by Itamar Ben Gvir, and “Labor” received 8 seats each.

"United Torah Judaism" - 7 seats.

“Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'a” received 5 seats each.

“Religious Zionism” headed by Bezalel Smotrich received 4 seats.

