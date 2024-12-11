No Script

“Yedioth Ahronoth”: Another Day for Northern ‘Residents’ in Fortified Places, Bibi is Busy

folder_openZionist Entity access_time3 months ago
By Staff

The cover of Yedioth Ahronoth paper displayed a picture of fires in the occupied north, while enemy’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is busy holding press conferences regarding “Philadelphi” axis.

The front page cited: Northern border line Resident [settlers], have spent another day in fortified places, and 115 missiles are launched per day.

It continued, “All eyes are on Gaza Strip, but the unbearable situation in the north is aggravating.”

The daily further underlined: “A number of Hezbollah’s barrages aimed a direct hit on a house yesterday. The forces resumed raids in Lebanon.”

In parallel, it underlined that “Psychological Immunization and assistance centers warn: ‘Residents and evacuees’ are in total despair, and fear impedes resuming the daily routine.”

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah SouthLebanon

Comments

