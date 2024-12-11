Hamas Warns “Israel” over Captives’ Fate amid Ongoing Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has issued a stark warning to the “Israeli” entity over the ongoing genocide in Gaza, saying the lives of captives held in the besieged territory are in danger unless the entity reverses its course.

In a video message directed at “Israeli” settlers, Hamas stated that the continuation of military aggression would jeopardize the safety of "Israeli" captives.

Hamas said if the attacks on Gaza ceases, the captives will be returned safely to their homes in the occupied territories, and if the aggression persists, the fate of these individuals would remain uncertain.

The video message noted, “Every day that Netanyahu continues to rule may mean a new coffin.”

Hamas took a large group of Zionist settlers and soldiers as captives in its October 7 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which caught the entity off-guard.

The movement initially offered to release the captives in exchange for the release of a large number of Palestinians held by “Israel”.

But “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken a tough line in the Gaza ceasefire talks, and repeatedly said military pressure is needed to bring home the captives.

According to “Israeli” media, he has feuded with the entity’s high-profile officials who say a deal should be struck urgently.

Dozens of the captives have so far been killed in the indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza.

Earlier this week, the military found the bodies of six captives in a tunnel in the southern city of Rafah. Hamas said they were killed in “Israeli” airstrikes.

The death of the six captives ignited fury among “Israelis” who have for months denounced Netanyahu’s policy of torpedoing a deal with Hamas in favor of his political interests.