Iran: ‘Israel’ Shouldn’t Doubt Our Resolve to Retaliate

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Armed Forces’ Deputy Chief of Staff for Coordination, Brigadier General Ali Abdollahi confirmed that the “Israeli” entity should not doubt the Islamic Republic’s resolve to retaliate over the entity’s assassination of senior Palestinian resistance leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.

Abdollahi made the remarks during a ceremony in the northwestern Iranian city of Koumeleh on Wednesday.

“The Zionist entity should not dream that Iran would not respond to this atrocity...because the Islamic Republic has [already] proven its will to deploy all its capacities towards responding to enemies’ violation of its soil and waters,” he said.

The official quoted remarks made by The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei following the assassination, in which the Leader pledged that the Islamic Republic would deliver a “harsh response” to the atrocity.

“The time of the response, however, will be determined by the Leader and the country’s senior commanders,” Abdollahi noted.

Abdollahi cited several instances of the country’s successful retaliation against aggressors, “The country’s security, power, and advancement are the results of the sacrifices that were made by its martyrs and fighters [during the war],” he said.

He further warned, “There are many countries that have [various type of] equipment and weapons, but having the will to deploy these is a different matter, and the enemy knows that Iran possesses the will to do so.”

“Our enemies have been humiliated and do not dare to violate the Islamic Republic’s territory…,” he added, asserting, “Therefore, we say this to the global arrogance that it should not test the Iranian nation’s steadfastness once again.”