Battle of the Mighty

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, September 4, 2024

September 4, 2024
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.} 

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance

  1. and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly the villages of Aita Al-Shaab and Khiyam, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the Al-Sahl Battalion in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks as well as “Israeli” artillery positions in “Dishon” with barrages of Katyusha rockets.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:30 p.m. a positioning of enemy soldiers in the "Zar'it" barracks [the battalion headquarters of the Western Brigade] with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:50 p.m. the "Hanita" Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:30 p.m. the Al-Marj Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 pm the Zionist enemy's artillery bunkers attacking our people and villages from Al-Zaoura with barrages of Katyusha rockets.
  8. And in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy's attacks on the peaceful southern villages, particularly Markaba, Talloussa, Al-Qantara and Qabrikha which resulted in the martyrdom of a woman and the injury of two others, the Islamic Resistance shelled for the 1st time “Neot Mordechai” Settlement with barrages of Katyusha rockets, adding it to the list of targets.

{And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

