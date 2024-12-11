- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, September 4, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly the villages of Aita Al-Shaab and Khiyam, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the Al-Sahl Battalion in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks as well as “Israeli” artillery positions in “Dishon” with barrages of Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:30 p.m. a positioning of enemy soldiers in the "Zar'it" barracks [the battalion headquarters of the Western Brigade] with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:50 p.m. the "Hanita" Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:30 p.m. the Al-Marj Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 pm the Zionist enemy's artillery bunkers attacking our people and villages from Al-Zaoura with barrages of Katyusha rockets.
- And in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy's attacks on the peaceful southern villages, particularly Markaba, Talloussa, Al-Qantara and Qabrikha which resulted in the martyrdom of a woman and the injury of two others, the Islamic Resistance shelled for the 1st time “Neot Mordechai” Settlement with barrages of Katyusha rockets, adding it to the list of targets.
{And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.}
