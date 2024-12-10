Northern Settlers: Who Dares to Return in the Current Situation?

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" Hayom reported that an end to the war, which began 11 months ago, does not seem to be on the horizon. Many settlers who listened to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech were left questioning: If the "residents" will only return with a "security" presence, when will "security" return? And how could the evacuation period be extended only until the end of the month when it is clear that a return is not imminent?

The article featured a statement from Uri, a settler from “Metula”, who said: "It’s true they mentioned we would return with security, and that they wouldn’t openly force us back, but like in the south, we’ll only return when we feel safe. They’ve forgotten that time plays a major role. We’re starting new lives in new places, and it’s obviously difficult to leave after two years."

According to the paper, fighting continued in the north yesterday, with Hezbollah launching rockets at the “Western Galilee” and "Avivim", as well as deploying drones and dive bombers against sites and settlements along the border throughout the day.

The report also noted, "The day before yesterday, during the pre-evacuation of students due to missile threats, dozens of rockets were fired at settlements in the area. The students, who were on buses heading home, were forced to take shelter in protected areas and were unable to adhere to the designated evacuation times, which ranged between 0 and 15 seconds."

Parents of students in these settlements expressed their concerns, saying, "We will not send our children to be slaughtered like lambs." Tzachi Eliyahu, Head of the settlement committee in "Ein Yaakov", commented, "The real issue lies with transportation. Cramming children into protective rooms only exemplifies the panic and confusion that has emerged here."

Assaf, a settler from "Yir'on", criticized the situation further: "This behavior lacks logic. Alert groups no longer rely on the local 'residents'; most of them are leaving, and replacements are being brought in from abroad. We see no end in sight, even though the evacuation is being reassessed monthly."

He added, "We know this won’t end soon, but they haven’t provided us with the security to move forward, and nothing has been done to restore safety here. Yet, they plan to bring the 'residents' back? Who will return under these conditions? Who will return knowing that the army and government are not to be trusted?"