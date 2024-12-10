“Israeli” Occupation Ravaging West Bank as Deadly Raid, Destruction Campaign Continues

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity intensified its aggression on occupied West Bank, executing violent raids in Nablus, Jenin, and Tulkarm, while its genocidal war on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is still ongoing.

Palestinian media said a Palestinian young man was injured at dawn on Wednesday by live bullets and three others were detained during the occupation forces' storming of Nablus.

The official Wafa news agency cited sources in the Palestine Red Crescent as reporting that an 18-year-old young man was injured by “Israeli” bullets in the foot after the occupation forces stormed two refugee camps east of the city.

Local sources said the “Israeli” forces raided the Balata and Askar al-Qadeem refugee camps, which led to the outbreak of confrontations during which the occupation forces fired live bullets, gas and sound bombs, and injured an unspecified number of people.

The sources added that “Israeli” forces stormed several neighborhoods in the city, including Rafidia, and deployed their snipers on the rooftops of some residential buildings.

Two young men were detained in Rafidia after the forces raided and searched their homes.

According to other local sources, the occupation forces stormed the village of Qasra, south of Nablus, at dawn and raided al-Ain area and several homes before detaining a youth.

In the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, the “Israeli” occupation forces continued for the 8th consecutive day their military aggression by demolishing and bulldozing Palestinian homes and infrastructure, Palestine's Safa News Agency said.

The forces carried out bombing operations inside the camp's neighborhoods and burned tarpaulins, which led to a number of citizens' homes catching fire and burning in al-Swalmeh neighborhood.

The Palestine Red Crescent reported that eight citizens suffocated as a result of the fire caused by the occupation in the camp.

The occupation bulldozers also continued to destroy the infrastructure and the citizens' property in the camp, causing extensive damage and destruction.

Furthermore, the “Israeli” forces raided Palestinian homes in Balawneh neighborhood, searched them and subjected their residents to interrogation.

In the city of Tulkarm, the entity’s bulldozers closed roads and streets leading to the Tulkarm refugee camp and the Martyr Thabet Hospital, destroying vegetable stalls and citizens' property and uprooting trees.

Faisal Salama, head of the Popular Committee of Tulkarm camp, described the refugee camp as a disaster area due to repeated acts of aggression, and the tight siege after the occupation forces destroyed the infrastructure and electricity, water, and sewage networks, homes and facilities, in addition to the humanitarian and psychological situation of patients, children, women, and the elderly.

Salama called for international protection for the residents of the camp, and for immediate action to stop “Israel's” aggression, war of extermination, systematic displacement and organized terrorism.

The “Israeli” forces also detained four people from the towns of Bal'a, east of Tulkarm, and Kafr Jamal, south of the city, after raiding their homes, searching them and vandalizing their property.