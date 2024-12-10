- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, September 3, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, September 3, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Jordeikh” [Al-Jerdah] Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Raheb Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 p.m. the technical systems at Al-Asi Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the systems.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:55 p.m. a deployment of "Israeli" troops in the vicinity of the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. the Al-Radar Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- And after monitoring “Israeli” troops and spotting an "Israeli" military intelligence unit in the vicinity of the Al-Raheb Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by "Israeli" troops in the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits, igniting a fire inside the structure and causing confirmed casualties.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. a position of “Israeli” troops in the Birket Risha Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and causing confirmed casualties.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
