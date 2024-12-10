By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, September 3, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Jordeikh” [Al-Jerdah] Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Raheb Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 p.m. the technical systems at Al-Asi Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the systems. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:55 p.m. a deployment of "Israeli" troops in the vicinity of the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. the Al-Radar Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And after monitoring “Israeli” troops and spotting an "Israeli" military intelligence unit in the vicinity of the Al-Raheb Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by "Israeli" troops in the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits, igniting a fire inside the structure and causing confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. a position of “Israeli” troops in the Birket Risha Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and causing confirmed casualties.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}