Turkey Arrests Kosovan Man Suspected of Managing Mossad Financial Network

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish security forces have identified and arrested a Kosovar national on charges of managing the financial network of Mossad in the country and transferring money on behalf of the “Israeli” spy agency.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization [MIT] said in a statement that Liridon Rexhepi was a “financier for the ‘Israeli’ intelligence”, and was sending money to informants who “were filming with drones, conducting psychological warfare against Palestinian politicians and collecting information about the situation in Syria.”

Turkish security sources said on Tuesday that MIT started following Rexhepi when he entered Turkey on August 25, and that Istanbul’s Counterterrorism Police detained him on August 30.

Rexhepi admitted to making cash transfers to informants via Western Union, a financial services corporation, and was sent to prison pending a court appearance, they said.

MIT said that Mossad has been sending money to its spies in Turkey from Eastern European countries, especially Kosovo. Some of the funds were transferred to informants in Syria.

They also used cryptocurrencies, according to the Turkish sources.

Last December, director of “Israel's” so-called internal security service, Shin Bet, said his organization was prepared to target Hamas anywhere, including in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatar.

Turkish authorities warned “Israel” of “serious consequences” if it tries to hunt down members of the Palestinian resistance group living outside Palestinian territories, including in Turkey.

Since January, Turkish officials have detained dozens of people, among them private investigators, on charges of collecting data on individuals, mostly Palestinians residing in Turkey, for Mossad.