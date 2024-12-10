UN Cautions: “Israel’s” Genocidal Violence Risks Spreading Beyond Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

In a statement released on Tuesday, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Palestinian territories, said “Israel's” recent intensification of military assaults in the West Bank marked "a dangerous escalation."

"‘Israel's’ genocidal violence risks leaking out of Gaza and into the occupied Palestinian territory as a whole," she said.

"The writing is on the wall, and we cannot continue to ignore it. There is mounting evidence that no Palestinian is safe under ‘Israel's’ unfettered control."

Systematic aerial and ground attacks on Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarem and Tubas governorates, particularly targeting refugee camps, have intensified in the past few months.

On August 28, “Israeli” forces launched a full-scale military onslaught against these areas that have already martyred dozens of Palestinians.

The increasing violence in the West Bank coincides with unprecedented levels of displacement, depopulation and land confiscation carried out by “Israeli” members in collaboration with settlers in the occupied region.

“Apartheid ‘Israel’ is targeting Gaza and the West Bank simultaneously, as part of an overall process of elimination, replacement and territorial expansion,” Albanese said.

This continues even after the International Court of Justice concluded that this occupation is unlawful.

“The long-standing impunity granted to ‘Israel’ is enabling the de-Palestinisation of the occupied territory, leaving Palestinians at the mercy of the forces pursuing their elimination as a national group,” warned the expert.

“The international community, made of both states and non-state actors, including companies and financial institutions, must do everything it can to immediately end the risk of genocide against the Palestinian people under ‘Israel’s’ occupation, ensure accountability and ultimately end ‘Israel’s’ colonization of Palestinian territory."

Experts believe continuous genocidal incitements by top “Israeli” officials, soldiers, armed settlers and others, prove the intent to destroy the Palestinian people under occupation.

Increasingly loud calls by “Israeli” officials for turning the towns in the West Bank and refugee camps into a “mini-Gaza” are translating into military action causing widespread destruction to the West Bank’s urban areas.