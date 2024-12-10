’Israeli’ Protesters Demand Netanyahu and Cabinet to Resign

By Staff, Agencies

On Tuesday night, “Israelis” flooded the streets in several cities including "Rehovot", "Hod Hasharon" and “Tel Aviv” to demand the resignation of the entity’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and denounce him for systematically obstructing the ceasefire for his personal and political gains.

In some areas, protesters set fire and blocked streets prompting “Israeli” forces to clash with them.

They also slammed the new conditions for the Gaza truce which includes the entity’s control over areas such as the "Netzarim" Corridor as well as the Rafah crossing.

Demonstrators vowed to continue their protests until all captives were released.

Netanyahu is in hot water over his handling of the Gaza war and reluctance to a ceasefire.

On Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of protesters set off flares on major roads and blocked a main highway in “Tel Aviv” while chanting slogans.

They called on Netanyahu to reach a cease-fire deal with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas after “Israel” found the bodies of six captives held in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The demonstration was the biggest anti-Netanyahu protest since the onset of the US- ‘Israeli’ genocide in Gaza.

More than 100 “Israeli” and foreign captives are still in Gaza. Around a third of them, however, are known to have died in the entity's strikes, with the fate of others still unknown.

On Monday, the military wing of the Hamas resistance movement warned that more “Israelis” will be killed if the entity keeps using military means to release them from captivity in the Gaza Strip.

“Military pressure equals death and failure. An exchange deal equals freedom and life,” read the caption of a poster published on Monday by the al-Qassam Brigades.

Netanyahu and the “Israeli” forces “intentionally hindered” a prisoner swap and thus they are “fully responsible” for the death of “Israeli” captives, said Abu Obeida, spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades.