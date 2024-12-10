Hamas: US Partner in “Israeli” Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says the US has been a long-standing partner in the “Israeli” crimes across Gaza, continuously throwing its political, military and security support behind the regime.

Osama Hamdan, who is Hamas’s representative in Lebanon and also a member of the group’s politburo, said on Tuesday in an interview with Al-Jazeera Arabic rejected Washington’s new proposals saying they contain nothing new which are only aimed at buying time for “Israel” to commit more crimes.

“There is nothing new except what we hear in the media and what is being discussed with mediators about the US president's intention to present a new proposal,” he said.

“However, it is clear that the US administration has largely been a partner to the occupation in all the acts of genocide committed in Gaza,” he stated.

Hamdan urged Washington to pressure Netanyahu into abiding by an already-agreed-upon deal on July 2, instead of proposing new initiatives.

“What is needed is not a new initiative; what is needed is to compel Netanyahu to adhere to what was presented and agreed upon by the resistance on July 2nd. This is the solution, not more negotiations with no horizon,” he said.

According to Hamdan, “Israel’s” full withdrawal from all Gaza, including the Philadelphi Corridor and a permanent ceasefire are part of that deal and the resistance will not back down from its demands.

The remarks came after the White House said a new initiative for a Gaza ceasefire was set to be announced on Friday.

Hamas has reportedly accepted an Egyptian-Qatari proposal.

However, “Israel” rejected the ceasefire deal, with Netanyahu saying a withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip would “leave Hamas intact.”

Hamdan said on Tuesday night that “Netanyahu was clear and explicit that he would not accept any new initiatives during his press conference” on Monday.

On Monday night, Hamas said Netanyahu’s comments are an acknowledgment of his desperation and liability for the failure to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the politburo of Hamas, said that the “Israeli” war minister and his criminal war cabinet have failed to achieve any of their declared objectives in Gaza except for numerous massacres in the besieged coastal sliver.

The Hamas official placed full responsibility for the lives and safety of “Israeli” captives in Gaza on Netanyahu, emphasizing that he insists on killing them and overlooks their situation despite resistance factions’ reasonable care for their safety and proper treatment.

In “Tel Aviv”, Netanyahu is also under immense criticism for blocking a truce deal with his insistence on continued “Israeli” control of the Philadelphi Corridor and central Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor.

The “Israeli” opposition has blasted Netanyahu's comments that Philadelphi is essential for the entity to achieve its war aims as “baseless political spin.”