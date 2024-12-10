No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iraqi Resistance Strikes Haifa Port: Drone Op. in Retaliation for Gaza Atrocities

Iraqi Resistance Strikes Haifa Port: Drone Op. in Retaliation for Gaza Atrocities
folder_openMiddle East... access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting a strategic site in Haifa Port, located in the northern part of the 1948 “Israeli”-occupied territories.

This operation was executed in retaliation for the ongoing war waged by the apartheid “Israeli” entity against Gaza.

The resistance group announced on its Telegram channel on Wednesday morning that the operation involved a squadron of kamikaze drones.

They emphasized that this strike is part of their continued struggle against the occupying “Israeli” entity, carried out in solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza and in retaliation for the massacres committed against women, children and the elderly in the besieged territory.

This recent strike follows a similar operation on Sunday, where the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted another vital installation within Haifa Port.

The group reiterated that these actions are a direct response to the atrocities committed by the “Israeli” entity, and they vowed to continue targeting significant sites across the occupied territories.

In addition to these strikes on “Israeli” targets, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has also been launching attacks on American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria, in response to Washington’s support for the Israeli war on Gaza.

Since the start of the conflict on October 7, following the Palestinian resistance's Operation al-Aqsa Flood, the “Israeli” entity has launched a brutal campaign against the Gaza Strip.

This campaign has resulted in the martyrdom of at least 40,819 Palestinians, mostly women and children, with another 94,291 injured. Over 1.7 million people have been internally displaced during the war.

Israel Iraq Palestine GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood IslamicResistanceInIraq

Comments

  1. Related News
UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

26 days ago
Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

26 days ago
Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Letter to the Islamic Resistance Mujahidin

26 days ago
US Continues Supporting ‘Israeli’ Aggressions in Gaza, Lebanon

US Continues Supporting ‘Israeli’ Aggressions in Gaza, Lebanon

27 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 10-12-2024 Hour: 12:29 Beirut Timing

whatshot