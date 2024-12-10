Iraqi Resistance Strikes Haifa Port: Drone Op. in Retaliation for Gaza Atrocities

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting a strategic site in Haifa Port, located in the northern part of the 1948 “Israeli”-occupied territories.

This operation was executed in retaliation for the ongoing war waged by the apartheid “Israeli” entity against Gaza.

The resistance group announced on its Telegram channel on Wednesday morning that the operation involved a squadron of kamikaze drones.

They emphasized that this strike is part of their continued struggle against the occupying “Israeli” entity, carried out in solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza and in retaliation for the massacres committed against women, children and the elderly in the besieged territory.

This recent strike follows a similar operation on Sunday, where the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted another vital installation within Haifa Port.

The group reiterated that these actions are a direct response to the atrocities committed by the “Israeli” entity, and they vowed to continue targeting significant sites across the occupied territories.

In addition to these strikes on “Israeli” targets, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has also been launching attacks on American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria, in response to Washington’s support for the Israeli war on Gaza.

Since the start of the conflict on October 7, following the Palestinian resistance's Operation al-Aqsa Flood, the “Israeli” entity has launched a brutal campaign against the Gaza Strip.

This campaign has resulted in the martyrdom of at least 40,819 Palestinians, mostly women and children, with another 94,291 injured. Over 1.7 million people have been internally displaced during the war.