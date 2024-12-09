’Israel’ Labels West Bank as ’Combat Zone’ Amid Deadly Raids

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" is expected to alter its policy in the occupied West Bank, identifying Palestinian territory as the second most critical front, following Gaza, where the entity is waging a genocidal war.

"Israel Hayom" reported that recent tensions have led the occupying entity to no longer view the West Bank as a stable, secondary arena.

The report suggested that despite the initial stages of a directive to classify the West Bank as a "combat zone," a series of attacks is imminent.

It also noted that "Israeli" raids “are set to continue in the foreseeable future” as two brigade combat teams are currently deployed in the Jenin refugee camp and the city of Tulkarm.

"The Jenin operation is just the beginning," the report cited security officials as saying.

On August 28, "Israeli" troops launched a massive West Bank assault, deploying hundreds of troops and conducting airstrikes on Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas, key centers of Palestinian resistance.

Palestinian resistance forces have been battling the "Israeli" military since the start of the largest West Bank aggression in over two decades.

The Tulkarm Brigades, a branch of Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades, are battling enemy forces in the camp, using heavy bullets and direct hits.

At least 31 Palestinians have been martyred in "Israel’s" West Bank assault, according to the official WAFA news agency.