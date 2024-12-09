Report: “Israeli” Airstrikes Kill Two Dozen Gazans Amid Failed Truce Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian media reports said dozens of people were martyred and injured in “Israeli” air and artillery strikes that hit residential buildings, tents sheltering displaced people and streets across Gaza on Tuesday.

Gaza's Civil Defense spokesperson, Mahmoud Basal, said an artillery shelling killed one person and wounded many others in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

He added that the bodies of four women from the al-Arja family were also recovered after an “Israeli” strike on the al-Tannour neighborhood, east of Rafah city.

A Palestinian man was also martyred in an “Israeli” attack near al-Fardows school in Mawasi in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.

Another man and his three-year-old son were also martyred in an “Israeli” strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Yunis in the early hours of Tuesday.

This comes as the death toll from the “Israeli” attack on a bread queue in northern Jabalia has risen to eight people. A number of people were also injured in the attack that took place on Monday evening.

Also, on Monday evening, a bombing in southern al-Mawasi killed two children, and another raid on al-Karama area in northern Gaza City claimed the lives of at least four people.

However, Anger is rising in “Tel Aviv” amid the failed Gaza truce talks, with War Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing mounting domestic and international pressure after the death of six captives in “Israeli” attacks.

US President Joe Biden said Netanyahu is not doing enough to secure the release of captives.

Despite international pressure and mass protests in the occupied territories calling for a deal to secure the return of “Israeli” captives held in Gaza, Netanyahu refuses to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor along Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, which is a major obstacle to a ceasefire deal being reached.

“This is the oxygen of Hamas,” he said on Monday, adding “No one is more committed to freeing the captives than me … No one will preach to me on this issue.”

The “Israeli” opposition has slammed Netanyahu for blocking a truce deal with his insistence on continued “Israeli” control of the Philadelphi Corridor and central Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor.

The opposition blasted Netanyahu's comments that Philadelphi is essential for “Israel” to achieve its war aims as “baseless political spin”, saying that Netanyahu had years to retake the corridor and didn’t bother, and only sent the “Israel” troopers to do so eight months into the current war.

Netanyahu's remarks came as angry protests took place in the occupied territories after “Israeli” forces recovered the corpses of six captives at the weekend.