Arrests Made at NYC Rally for Gaza Solidarity

By Staff, Agencies

US police have arrested protestors in New York City, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to US military support for "Israel."

5,000 people gathered in New York's Union Square on Labor Day, sparking clashes between different groups, according to local media.

Protesters in Manhattan marched for "Flood NYC for Gaza," carrying Palestinian flags, Keffiyehs, and banners, while some lit flares and smoke bombs.

The demonstration, organized by ‘Within our lifetime’ organization saw protesters banging on drums and chanting “Free Palestine,” “Resistance is justified when people are occupied” and “'Israel' bombs, USA pays, how many kids did you kill today?”

“We are here to change the narrative to expose the lies, to show the truth that masses stand with Palestine,” the protesters said.

Demonstrators criticized US support for "Tel Aviv," urging for taxpayer funds to be directed towards American jobs and education, and for divestment from "Israel"-linked companies.

New York police redirected over 7,000 demonstrators from the United Nations on the East Side, estimating the crowd to be over 7,000.

Four pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested, the NYPD announced in a statement.

Protests in the US, including Chicago, were staged against the Joe Biden administration's unwavering support for "Israel" amid the ongoing Gaza war.

The US, "Israel's" primary ally, has provided weapons and intelligence to "Tel Aviv" during the Gaza conflict and vetoed UN resolutions advocating for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Palestinian territories.

Late last month, the US completed the air delivery of its 500th consignment of weapons and munitions to "Israel" since it launched its genocidal war in October.