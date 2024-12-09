- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israeli” Ground Forces Command Chief Resigns
By Staff, Agencies
Major-General Tamir Yadai, the head of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces’ [IOF] Ground Forces Command, is stepping down from his position for personal reasons, Walla reported on Tuesday.
Yadai informed Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi of his intention to resign in the coming weeks. War Minister Yoav Gallant has approved the request.
The IOF's General Staff has been on high alert recently due to the ongoing war, discussions about the prisoner exchange deal, and other anticipated changes within the General Staff.
Yadai was considered a future candidate for the Deputy Chief of Staff position. However, according to assessments, the current Deputy Chief of Staff, Major-General Amir Baram, is not expected to finish his term soon.
In light of Yadai's resignation, the Chief of Staff will appoint a new Ground Forces Command chief, increasing the likelihood that Major-General Ori Gordin, Commander of the Northern Command, will serve as the next Deputy Chief of Staff.
It is important to note that there has been criticism of Major-General Gordin's conduct recently as Northern Command Commander during the conflict with Hezbollah.
Comments
- Related News