Palestinian Child Martyred in “Israeli” Raid on Tulkarm

By Staff, Agencies

Amid the ongoing military offensives by “Israeli” troops in the West Bank, the forces have fatally shot a Palestinian teenager and injured his father during an incursion into a refugee camp at the northwestern side of the occupied territory.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing Palestinian medical and local sources, reported that the 17-year-old Mohammad Kanaan martyred on Tuesday after being shot in the head by “Israeli” snipers in the Tulkarem refugee camp. His father was struck by live rounds in the waist.

They were both transferred to Martyr Dr. Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm.

“Israeli” forces also stormed Ezbet al-Jarad neighborhood, east of Tulkarm city, and broke into a house there amid firing multiple sound bombs.

They violently ransacked the building before interrogating the residents.

Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians have suffered respiratory problems due to inhalation of tear gas fired by “Israeli” forces during raids on Sa'ir town, located 8 kilometers [5 miles] northeast of Al-Khalil [“Hebron”], and al-Fawwar refugee camp.

“Israeli” forces also set up more checkpoints at entrances to Al-Khalil ["Hebron"] City and nearby areas, closed main and side roads with barriers, concrete blocks and mounds of dirt and rocks.

The ongoing military offensives by “Israeli” forces in the West Bank, which are currently concentrated in the city of Jenin, are a continuation of the war crimes committed by “Israel” throughout the Gaza Strip as well as the West Bank, the group said in a statement on August 30.

It added that these military actions are part of a plan to “grab more West Bank lands and expel its inhabitants.”