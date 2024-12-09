“Israel’s” Big Mess: Religion, Politics and a Whole Lot of Anger

By Fatima Haydar

Folks, “Israel” is in a pickle. The entity got religious hardliners calling the shots, a war that won't quit, and people taking to the streets. It's like someone threw religion, politics and a war into a blender and hit “puree”.

The Religious Squad Takes Charge [Or Do They?]

Remember when “Israel’s” religious “nationalists” were the quiet kids in the back of the class? Well, they've moved to the front row, and boy, are they making noise. Guys like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir are running the show now, talking about religious law and grabbing more land.

But here's the kicker – their big moment might be fizzling out. As the Gaza war drags on, people are starting to ask questions. Even in their own camp, there's a split between the "land at all costs" crowd and those who think maybe, just maybe, they should care about “Israelis” first.

“Israel” at War with Itself

Things really hit the fan when those six captives were killed in Gaza. Suddenly, “Israel” is on strike, and the streets are packed with angry folks. They're pointing fingers at their Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he's more interested in playing tough guy than bringing people “home” safe.

Bibi [that's Netanyahu for the cool kids] is digging in his heels. He won't budge on pulling troops from the Gaza-Egypt border, even if it means no captive deal. His far-right buddies are cheering him on, but a lot of “Israelis” are wondering if he's lost the plot.

Political Hot Potato

This mess isn't just about the war – it's reopening old wounds. Before all this kicked off, “Israelis” were out protesting Netanyahu's plans to mess with the courts. Now? It's like someone poured gasoline on that fire.

Netanyahu's gang – a motley crew of right-wingers, ultra-“nationalists” and religious types – is feeling the heat. If an election happened tomorrow, they'd be out on their ears.

Meanwhile, the other side, led by guys like Naftali Bennett, is trying to play it cool. They're all for military action, but they're not above working with the other team if it means keeping “Israel” in one piece.

The World’s Getting Antsy

The “Israeli” entity's buddies abroad are starting to lose patience. Even the UK, usually “Israel's” BFF, is putting the brakes on some arms deals. It's like watching your friend at a party who's had one too many – everyone's hoping they'll call it a night before things get ugly.

What's Next? Your Guess is as Good as Mine

So, where's this all heading? If history's any guide, when religion and politics get too cozy in the Middle East, people eventually get sick of it. Just look at what happened with the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”].

Could “Israel’s” religious hardliners be next on the chopping block? As the war drags on and people get more fed up, “Israelis” might decide they'd rather have peace in the entity than some grand religious vision.

The next few months are going to be wild. With prisoner-swap talks going nowhere and people getting angrier by the day, something's gotta give. Whatever happens, the “Israel” that comes out the other side of this mess might look pretty different from the one that went in.

The million-dollar question is: which way will it go? Grab your popcorn, folks – this show's far from over.