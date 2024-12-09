“Israeli” Comptroller: Political, Security Chiefs Failed to Take Responsibility for Oct. 7

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel’s” so-called “State” Comptroller Matanyahu Englman excoriated the entity’s political and military leaders for impeding inquiries into the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7.

He further lamented the fact that not one “Israeli” leader has taken responsibility in an appropriate or timely fashion.

Englman upbraided the army specifically for resisting his effort to conduct a review of the military’s actions in the lead-up to and following the onslaught, and chastises the Prime Minister’s Office for holding up and interfering with his review.

“In ‘Israel’, as of September 2024, there is no one who has taken personal responsibility with action alongside it — not at the political level, not at the security and military level, and not at the civilian level,” the comptroller declared.

He lamented routine leaks from classified forums, such as the security cabinet, in which various senior officials and politicians have leaked information designed to push responsibility onto others.

“There has not been a single person among the elected officials, bearers of public office, military leaders and the security establishment, who has met the proper standard and the expected time when it comes to upholding the value of bearing responsibility,” Englman told the “Israel” Bar Association conference in “Tel Aviv”.

“Israel’s” top military intelligence official, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, who headed the army’s Military Intelligence Directorate, resigned in April over his role in the failures leading to October 7, while the commander of the “Israeli” army’s Gaza Division, Brig. Gen. Avi Rosenfeld, resigned his post in June for the same reason.

Englman criticized the military establishment for trying to stop his review of the military’s actions before October 7, saying it has “built high and impassable walls which have led to the stymying of the review,” adding that “the Prime Minister’s Office, for its part — even though it has provided material — is still putting up obstacles which are hindering and disrupting the required professional activities.”

The entity’s comptroller added: “All of them, at different levels of severity, do not convey the public and principled resilience expected of them, which at its foundation is a readiness [to accept] real criticism, without limitation, even if the results are biting and tough.”

He said he believed it is “very doubtful if it will be possible to restore this value in the future.”