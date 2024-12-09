- Home
The Salah Al-Din Philadelphi Axis: “Israel’s” Dilemma in Ceasefire Negotiations
By Al-Ahed News
This infographic focuses on the strategic importance of the Salah Al-Din Philadelphi Axis, a 14 km stretch between Gaza and Sinai, which "Israel" aims to control in order to monitor tunnels and pressure the Palestinian resistance. While key “Israeli” leaders support this move, Hamas demands a full withdrawal.
