Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, September 2, 2024
September 2, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” troops in the “Avivim” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” troops in the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:10 a.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the “Adathir” Heights with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially this morning's attack on the town of Naqoura, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlements of "Ein Ya’akov", "Ga’aton" and "Yehi’am" with a salvo of Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:55 p.m. the Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:55 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation to the "Israeli" enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially this morning's attack on the town of Naqoura, the Islamic Resistance fighters once again targeted the settlements of "Ein Ya’akov", "Ga’aton" and "Yehi’am" with a salvo of Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:20 p.m. Al-Manara Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:50 p.m. the Bayyad Blida Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
{And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.}
Comments
