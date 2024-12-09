UK Suspends Some Arms Exports to “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The UK's Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced that some arms sales to “Israel” would be discontinued.

He further stated there was a clear risk that some weapons could be used in violation of international law.

Lammy added that it was “not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo,” and that just 30 of the 350 licenses will be suspended.

“Facing a conflict such as this, it is this government's legal duty to review Britain's export licenses,” he underlined.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant said he was “deeply disheartened” by the announcement.

For his part, the entity’s War Minister Yisrael Katz expressed disappointment at the series of recent decisions made by the British government, including the latest decision regarding military exports to “Israel”, its decision to withdraw its request to submit a friendly position to the ICC, and its position regarding UNRWA, as well as the recent British conduct and statements in the UN Security Council.

“A step of the type taken by Britain now sends a very problematic message to Hamas and its agents in Iran,” he said, pointing out that “We hope that the deep friendship between Britain and ‘Israel’ that has been preserved throughout the years since the founding of the ‘Israel’ will continue in the future as well.”