No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

UK Suspends Some Arms Exports to “Israel”

UK Suspends Some Arms Exports to “Israel”
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The UK's Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced that some arms sales to “Israel” would be discontinued.

He further stated there was a clear risk that some weapons could be used in violation of international law.

Lammy added that it was “not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo,” and that just 30 of the 350 licenses will be suspended.

“Facing a conflict such as this, it is this government's legal duty to review Britain's export licenses,” he underlined.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant said he was “deeply disheartened” by the announcement.

For his part, the entity’s War Minister Yisrael Katz expressed disappointment at the series of recent decisions made by the British government, including the latest decision regarding military exports to “Israel”, its decision to withdraw its request to submit a friendly position to the ICC, and its position regarding UNRWA, as well as the recent British conduct and statements in the UN Security Council.

“A step of the type taken by Britain now sends a very problematic message to Hamas and its agents in Iran,” he said, pointing out that “We hope that the deep friendship between Britain and ‘Israel’ that has been preserved throughout the years since the founding of the ‘Israel’ will continue in the future as well.”

Israel Palestine Gaza britain UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
The Guardian: ’Israel’ Clearly Intended to Target Lebanese Civilians

The Guardian: ’Israel’ Clearly Intended to Target Lebanese Civilians

2 months ago
UK Announces New Missiles Package for Ukraine

UK Announces New Missiles Package for Ukraine

3 months ago
Family of British Aid Worker Killed by ’Israel’ Calls for Independent Inquiry

Family of British Aid Worker Killed by ’Israel’ Calls for Independent Inquiry

3 months ago
UK Suspends Some Arms Exports to “Israel”

UK Suspends Some Arms Exports to “Israel”

3 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 09-12-2024 Hour: 12:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Zionist warplanes are flying in a circular and continuous manner in the airspace of northern occupied Palestine.