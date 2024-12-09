Yemeni Forces Target Another ‘Israeli’-Bound Ship

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces announced in a statement on Monday, targeting another ship heading towards the ports of the occupied Palestinian territories in their latest pro-Palestinian operation, identifying the vessel as “Blue Lagoon I,” which had been targeted while sailing through the Red Sea.

“The operation was conducted jointly by the missile force, naval forces, and the drone air force,” the statement read, adding that it “involved [firing of] several appropriate missiles and drones, resulting in a direct hit.”

The mission was carried out “in support for the oppressed Palestinian people and its fighters,” the forces noted.

Since October 7, when the “Israeli” entity began a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni forces have been carrying out numerous pro-Palestinian strikes against the occupied territories.

They have also been targeting “Israeli” ships and vessels heading towards or away from the territories as means of trying to force the entity into stopping the military onslaught and a siege that it has been simultaneously imposing on Gaza.

In the statement, the forces said they “renew their warnings to all companies dealing with the ‘Israeli’ enemy that their ships will be targeted as they pass through the announced maritime operational area, regardless of their destination.”

Besides taking aim at trespassing ships across the Red Sea, the forces have been targeting such vessels throughout the Arabian Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Indian Ocean.

The statement repeated the forces’ threat that they would keep up their operations as long as the “Israel” sustained the war and the crippling siege.