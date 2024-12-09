Abu Obeida: Bibi Responsible for Captives’ Death by Obstructing Deal

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson of Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, revealed on Monday night that following the “Israeli” massacre in Nuseirat, Palestinian Resistance fighters have been given new instructions on how to deal with captives if “Israeli” occupation forces approach their place of detention in Gaza.

The “Israeli” occupation army announced Sunday locating the bodies of six “Israeli” captives in a tunnel in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Among them was an “Israeli”-American soldier Hirsch Goldberg-Polin.

“We [announce this decision] to everyone, clearly and explicitly,” Abu Obeida said.

He emphasized that “Israeli” Prime Minister Netanyahu and the occupation army bear full responsibility for the deaths of the captives, having deliberately obstructed any exchange deal for narrow interests, and intentionally killing dozens of captives through direct airstrikes.

“It was made clear that Netanyahu’s insistence on freeing the prisoners through military pressure, rather than negotiating a deal, could result in their [captives] return to their families in coffins, leaving the families to choose between receiving them dead or alive," the spokesperson concluded.

A video released on Sunday by the al-Qassam Brigades confirmed previous reports that the six captives were supposed to be released in the first stage of the prisoner exchange deal being discussed during the mediated ceasefire talks, which was then sabotaged by “Israel”.

“Netanyahu chose the Philadelphi Corridor over the liberation of your captives,” the Resistance said in the video.