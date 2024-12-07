- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lavrov: Iran and Russia Set to Complete Interstate Agreement Soon
By Staff, Agencies
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia will finalize a comprehensive interstate agreement with Iran "in the very near future."
He stated that the two countries "will conclude a new interstate comprehensive partnership agreement.”
He made the remarks during a meeting with students and faculty of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) on Monday.
The Minister said the conclusion of the agreement will be a “symbolic step” in Tehran-Moscow relations following the inauguration of the new Iranian administration in late July.
The top Russian diplomat expressed confidence that the statements of Iran’s new president and foreign minister about the continuity in mutual relations "reflect the sincere intention and attitude” of the new administration in Iran.
He also added that Iran and Russia are developing ties rapidly and have already implemented "a large number of bilateral projects”.
Iran and Russia have extended a 20-year cooperation deal, aiming to enhance relations.
Russia and Iran reached full agreement on a major cooperation deal, but have not finalized the state treaty, according to Lavrov.
Comments
- Related News